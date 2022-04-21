Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says transwomen are stripped publicly to prove their gender

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALSAISHASHINDE Saisha Shinde says transwomen are stripped

Kangana Ranaut hosted 'Lock Upp', everyday bringing some interesting and certain heart touching stories revealed by the contestants.

During the Ticket To Finale task, challenger and troublemaker Prince Narula asked Saisha Shinde to talk about the difficulties people from the transwomen community go through daily.

Saisha revealed how many transwomen are stripped in public to prove their gender.

She walked towards the camera and said: "There are so many trans women out there who are stripped publicly to prove that they are women. We have to stop this injustice and we have to together bring this change into the world. That change can only come when privileged people like me come out and talk about it openly without any fear and also accept it."

Saisha further promised to donate 50 per cent of her income from 'Lock Upp' towards charity.

She said: "Whatever money I am making through this show, I've decided to donate 50 per cent of the same to the trans community NGOs and charitable trusts that are run by me."