Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi, Saisha Shinde lock lips on Kangana Ranaut's show; video of steamy kiss goes viral

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. It is enjoying a massive viewership and has become one of the most-watched realty shows in the country. Apart from the concept of the show, its controversial contestants are garnering attention. In the latest episode, inmate Saisha Shinde kissed Mandana Karimi on her lips on the show.

During a task, each member of the blue and orange teams was asked to pick someone they would like to 'kiss' in which 'Kaidis' were required to stamp other kaidi they liked with lipstick. The task began with social media influencer Anjali Arora choosing fashion designer Saisha Shinde for her kiss. Anjali was seen saying, "Sabse pyaari Saisha hai (Saisha is the sweetest)." Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui also chose Saisha.

Saisha decided to kiss Mandana as she likes her. She also confessed that she finds Mandana "attractive and hot". Saisha ended up kissing Mandana on her lips. The entire lip-lock moment between the two grabbed eyeballs and the video of the same is going viral on social media platforms.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vinit Kakar has been eliminated from the show. He entered the show in the outfit of a doctor. He was at the bottom of the charge sheet. When he was asked to take the name of the weakest contestant he had taken his name. Other contestants also called him the weakest and took his name.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

-with IANS inputs