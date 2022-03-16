Lock Upp: Ali Merchant opens up to Payal Rohatgi about cheating on ex-wife Sara Khan when she was in Bigg Boss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALTBALAJI Sara Khan, Ali Mercchant

Former couple Ali Mecchant and Sara Khan came face to face in the ongoing reality show Lockk Upp. The duo had a much-publicised affair and a wedding on Bigg Boss. However, they soon decided to part ways. As the actor entered the show last week, in a recent episode, he opened up to fellow constant Payal Rohatgi and shared that he cheated on Sara while she was in Bigg Boss.

Ali told her that he was 23 at that time and was very naïve and immature. He thought it would be a nice opportunity to make history and be the first couple to get married on the reality show. He was talking about Bigg Boss. He revealed that they were living in for two years. "After I came out of the BB house, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha. I couldn’t figure out what to do. Even in the BB house, I saw there was still link-up between her and Ashmit (Patel). Then I went to Delhi. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. And I got carried away and I regretted a lot,” he said.

“I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, everything started falling apart. So then we decided to call it off. After that, we met and she wanted to get in touch. But I was with somebody else and wanted to move on,” he added.

As Ali entered the Kangana Ranaut hosted show fans were curious to know how both of them are going to face each other. But keeping all things aside Sara was seen having a one on one conversation with Ali. She told Ali: "Let's keep everything in the past. We both have tolerated a lot then but now it's a new beginning. We both are here to win, let's make our parents proud. "

She also mentioned how much she respects and loves Ali's parents to which Ali agreed and said he does too.

'Lock Upp' streams ALTBalaji and MX Player.