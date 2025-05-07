Lily Collins's starrer Emily in Paris Season 5 is now in production, Netflix shares pictures The comedy-drama series 'Emily in Paris' starring Lily Collins has started production for season 5. The OTT giant Netflix announced this news on Wednesday.

The makers of the romantic comedy-drama television series, Emily in Paris, announced that the fifth instalment of this series is in production. Taking to the social media handles, the OTT giant Netflix has shared a glimpse of Emily in Paris season 5 shooting in Rome. The post reads, 'lights, camera, amore. EMILY IN PARIS: SEASON 5 is now in production!' The show has an IMDb rating of 6.8 and is available to stream on Netflix.

Emily in Paris season 5 shooting begins

In the video shared by NetflixUS, Emily can be seen with a new haircut walking with Marcello, and fans have expressed their excitement over this duo in the comment section. One user wrote, 'Hope she stays with him', and another user wrote, 'Our Emily with her new haircut.'

Check the post below:

The OTT streaming platform Netflix also shared pictures of actor Lily Collins on its X handle. In the post, Lily can be seen riding a scooter. The picture seemed like it was taken during the shooting. 'She's startin'. Emily in Paris Season 5 is NOW IN PRODUCTION,' the caption reads.

About Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is an American comedy-drama series created by Darren Star. It stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park in the lead roles. The story revolves around the life of a young American woman named Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) who is hired by a Paris marketing firm.

For the unversed, the first season of Emily in Paris was released in 2020. The second season in 2021, the third season premiered in 2022, followed by the fourth season in 2024.

