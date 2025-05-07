Film based on Indian Army's Rajput Regiment officer, who died at 31 in the line of his duty, available on OTT The Tamil-language film is based on the life of an Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan AC, who died at the age of 31 during a Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir. Know where you can watch this war action thriller.

This action drama film tells the story of an Indian Army officer from the Rajput Regiment who laid down his life in the line of duty at just 31. The Tamil-language film captures the spirit of selfless service and patriotism. The movie was initially released in theatres on October 31, 2024, but now it is available to stream to the OTT platform as well.

We are talking about the Tamil-language film Amaran, which is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan AC, who was a commissioned officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. The film is set against the background of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir. This operation took place in 2014.

Talking about the box office collection, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's starrer earned Rs 333.67 crore worldwide, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is adapted from a segment of the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Where to watch Amaran?

Those who couldn't get the chance to catch this film on the big screens can now watch this film on the Netflix platform. For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan played the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, and Sai Pallavi played the role of Indhu Varghese in this war action thriller film.

Amaran's cast

The Tamil-language film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and features Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Geetha Kailasam, Mir Salman, and Anbu Thasan in the lead roles. The action drama film is produced by Kamal Haasan and Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.

Work front

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial Amaran and will be next seen in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana alongside Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

