Kuttey OTT release: Know when & where to watch Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu's thriller movie

Kuttey OTT release: For those who are waiting to watch Kuttey on a streaming platform, the Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial will be streaming on Netflix from March 10. The Twitter portal Cinemarare, which lists down the upcoming OTT releases across languages, shared the information on Thursday. The crime caper Kuttey was released in cinemas on January 13. The film marked the directorial debut of acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

The film, produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, Luv Films, and T-Series Films, received mixed reviews from audiences and critics upon its release and thus, failed to attract people to the theatres and could only manage to earn Rs 4.65 crore in its lifetime run at the box office. Since the movie has been directed by the ace director's son, it was compared with Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed and directed Kaminey, has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie.

Sharing his thoughts on this, Vishal shared with PTI, "I knew that the film was going to be compared to Kaminey but Aasmaan has his own voice and I have my own voice. Caper films are a tough genre to pull off. We can continue this genre and the next film that we make could be Kuttey Kaminey where all these characters crisscross. It would be so good to see Shahid, Tabu, Arjun, and all of them together in a movie."

About Kuttey

“Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!” Arjun Kapoor says sarcastically and sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. Starring Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, the seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie. In the film, Arjun turned on his action mode as he and Tabu play a cop and an investigating officer. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah is essaying the role of a gangster.

