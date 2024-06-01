Kota Factory 3 to House of the Dragon 2: Top OTT releases in June 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Popular OTT releases for June 2024

Viewers waiting for new OTT releases in the month of June has tuned to the right space where they will find out top releases that are premiering this month. From Jeetendra Kumar's Kota Factory 3, Bigg Boss OTT 3 to House of the Dragon 2, check out the list of top OTT releases arriving in June 2024.

Kota Factory 3

Netflix on Friday announced the release date of its much-awaited third season of Kota Factory along with a new poster. The new season is set to premiere on Netflix on June 20. Kota Factory features Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, and Ranjan Raj in key roles and in the new season, it will also star Tillotama Shome in a pivotal role.

Bigg Boss OTT 3

JioCinema also unveiled a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Friday. The makers shared the show's first promo of the new season, also featuring the new host. However, the exact date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not announced yet but it will premiere on the platform in June. Anil Kapoor will be hosting the upcoming season.

House of the Dragon 2

The spin-off of the epic fantasy drama show, Game of Thrones will be available for streaming in India on JioCinema Premium starting from June 17. The episodes will drop weekly every Monday, along with the US. Viewers can watch the upcoming season on the platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Gullak 4

Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar and Helly Shah in key roles, the new season of the family drama show will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from June 7.

Gunaah

Starring Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead role, the upcoming thriller will land on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 3.

