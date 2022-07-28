Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan shoot with Karan Johar; pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR.KHAN_AZERBAIJAN Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 is riding high on success as it is being loved by the viewers. On Thursday, the fourth episode of the show premiered on Hotstar Plus. Amidst this pictures from the sets of Karan Johar's chat show went viral in which Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen. Several pictures were shared on the fan pages. Koffee With Karan 7 premiered earlier this month with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests on the show followed by Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor and now recently Liger couple Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday.

On Wednesday, Kareena had dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram hinting that she will be a part of Karan Johar's controversial show. Looking breathtakingly beautiful in an all-black ensemble, Kareena captioned the post, "I like my Koffee black". In the leaked pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing the same outfit.

In the last season of the show, Kareena appeared with Priyanka Chopra. Both the actors were earlier reportedly each other's nemesis. It seems like Kareena and Aamir will be seen promoting their film Laal Singh Chaddha on the show.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The makers have announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.Laal Singh Chaddha will now clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' on August 11. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Not Aditya or Vijay, Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan, calls him 'cute'

Latest Web Series News