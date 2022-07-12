Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 2: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor to spice up Karan Johar's chat show next | PROMO

Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 2: Producer-filmmaker and chat show host Karan Johar recently began his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' on the web for its seventh season. The first celebrity guests who made their way to the show were none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The two spilled beans on a number of topics like their exes, in-laws, suhagraat, partners, film shoots and whatnot. Well, after the entertaining first episode, fans were left waiting for the makers to give them a glimpse of the second one. Well, the same is finally here! Yes, that's true. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Karan shared a new promo of the show's second episode which will welcome the two beautiful actresses of the Bollywood industry-- Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to the application, Karan shared the video and wrote, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

The video showed the sizzling actresses sitting on the couch while giving deets about their personal life. Karan, in the same, asks Sara about the name of a person with whom she has a crush now. She first refuses but then takes the name of Vijay Deverakonda. Not only this she but she even asks Janhvi, "Do you like him?" after Karan shares that she is spotted with Vijay a number of times.

Not only this but Sara even potshots at her ex (most likely Kartik Aaryan) and leaves Janhvi shocked. Karan asked Sara to say something about her 'ex,' to which she replies, "He's everybody's ex."

Have a look:

How do you like the promo?

Meanwhile, the filmmaker, while speaking about his show told IANS, "There has been a certain inconsistency between the number of years and the number of seasons that this show has seen and that's because predominantly I am a filmmaker and I do a lot of other things as well."

"There was so much happening between every season, there were movies that I was producing and directing, now we have started a digital company called 'Dharmatics', I have also judged reality shows and other innumerable things," Karan added.

Koffee With Karan season 7's next episode will be out on July 14.

Coming back to the actresses, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal Apart from that she also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance. Currently, Janhvi is shooting for 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun. Janhvi is also working for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' movie.

​