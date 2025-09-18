Kishkindhapuri OTT release update: What we know so far The OTT release of Kishkindhapuri isn’t confirmed yet. Posters suggest it’ll be on Zee5. Here’s what we’ve gathered so far.

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Srinivas Bellamkonda's film 'Kishkindhapuri', which was released in theatres on September 12, 2025, has been in the news because of its impressive IMDb rating of 8.5 and the actors' performances. However, despite the positive response, the movie's box office collections have been average.

The horror film opened with a collection of Rs 2.15 crore. Within six days, it had collected Rs 12.1 crore across India, according to Sacnilk. Fans of Srinivas Bellamkonda are already curious about the film's OTT release, despite the movie still running in the theatres. Here's what we know so far about Kishkindhapuri’s OTT streaming details.

Kishkindhapuri OTT streaming update

The promotional posters of the movie 'Kishkindhapuri' feature the Zee5 logo, which indicates that it will be available for streaming on Zee5. However, the streaming platform has yet to announce the official OTT release date. According to a report by The Hans India, the movie will be made available to stream on Zee5 in the second week of October 2025.

Kishkindhapuri: Plot, cast and trailer

The story revolves around a group of people who went on a ghost tour and somehow entered an abandoned radio station. The plot continues when they unintentionally awaken a sleeping ghost. The film explores their struggle to find a way out while facing danger from mystical forces.

Apart from Sreenivas Bellamkonda, the film features Anupama Parameswaran, Makrand Deshpande, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Hyper Aadi and Hina Bhatia in the lead roles.

The trailer of the film 'Kishkindhapuri' was uploaded on Junglee Music Telugu's YouTube channel. The film is written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati. It is produced by Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens. The video has crossed 6 million views so far.

Kishkindhapuri worldwide box office collection

So far, the movie has grossed Rs 16.3 crore at the worldwide box office. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 2.5 crore. While the net collection in India is Rs 11.7 crore.

