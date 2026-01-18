PM Modi to launch NDA's poll campaign on Jan 23; suspense on alliance to end on stage: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: When asked about the possible inclusion of O Panneerselvam (OPS), TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK and the DMDK in the NDA, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendra hinted that the suspense will end on January 23.

Chennai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam next week and launch the National Democratic Alliance's poll campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, said Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday. The 65-year-old made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Chennai.

"On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA campaign in Madurantakam. He will participate in the meeting to send home the anti-people DMK government currently ruling Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said.

PM Modi's rally is going to be crucial for the NDA which is looking regain lost ground in the southern state and dislodge Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from power.

When asked about the possible inclusion of expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in the NDA, Nagendra hinted that the suspense will end on January 23.

"You can see that on the stage on January 23," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said, adding that "all leaders will find a place on the stage" during the prime minister's visit.

Nagendra was also asked about DMK accusing the AIADMK of 'photocopying' its monthly financial aid for women in the poll manifesto. To this, he defended the autonomy of the manifestos and said AIADMK's promise cannot be called a 'copy'.

"EPS had already promised Rs 1,500 in the last election. Now they have increased it by Rs 500 and announced Rs 2,000. We cannot call it a copy just because they mentioned it in their manifesto," Nagenthran said, adding that "a massive change is going to happen in the minds of the people."

He also rejected reports of Defence Ministry rejecting the proposed Hosur International Airport project. "Permission has not been denied anywhere. They have only asked for certain clarifications. It would not be right to immediately label it a rejection," he clarified.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will take place in March or April this year, along with those in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

ALSO READ - Tamil Nadu gears up for 2026 polls: AIADMK unveils welfare promises, TVK sets campaign machinery