KD The Devil OTT release date: Here's when Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada film will stream online

New Delhi:

The Kannada action film KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt, is gearing up for its OTT release. Directed by Prem, the film initially hit theatres on April 30, 2026, and was involved in a controversy over its song, 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', featuring Nora Fatehi.

Those who missed watching the film on the big screens will now get the chance to watch it on their streaming devices. Read on to find out when the film is releasing online.

KD: The Devil OTT release date

KD: The Devil will be available on Zee 5 platform from June 5, 2026. Announcing the film's OTT release date, the official ZEE5 Kannada social media handle dropped a new trailer for the film and wrote in Kannada which translates to English as, "Dust wherever he steps, blood wherever he swings his blade! The countdown for the Devil’s entry has begun. KD - The Devil from June 5 on Kannada ZEE5."

KD: The Devil box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, KD: The Devil collected Rs 24.19 crore worldwide, with a gross collection of Rs 24.19 crore in India and a net collection of Rs 21.24 crore in India across 13,015 shows. The Kannada film, KD: The Devil features Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeep, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

About 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' song controversy

In March this year, the film became embroiled in controversy when the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was released. The lyrics, written in Kannada by Prem and in Hindi by Raqeeb Alam, faced criticism for being objectionable.

Following the backlash, Nora Fatehi distanced herself from the song, claiming she was not aware of its meaning during the shoot. Raqeeb Alam also stated that he had only translated Prem’s lyrics. Whereas, the Hindi version of the song was removed from YouTube and other social media platforms.

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