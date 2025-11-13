Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: When and where you can finally watch Akshay Kumar’s film online Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 is all set for its digital premiere after a strong theatrical run. The makers have now confirmed its OTT release. Here’s when and where you can watch the much-awaited legal drama online.

New Delhi:

The wait for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's fans is finally over! The much-anticipated comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, which hit theatres on September 19, 2025, now has its OTT release date. After weeks of speculation, the film's digital debut was officially confirmed on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix this week. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and others in key roles. Read on to find out when you can stream this legal drama online.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date and platform

The Hindi comedy legal drama film, Jolly LLB 3, will be made available to stream on Netflix from November 14, 2025, onwards. Taking to social media handles, Netflix shared the Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date announcement poster. They captioned the post as, "Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix #JollyLLB3OnNetflix (sic)."

Social media users have expressed their excitement over its OTT release. Commenting on Netflix's Instagram post, one user wrote, "One of the most entertaining movies of this year with a very good social message (sic)." Another added, "Excited (sic)."

Jolly LLB 3's box office collection

The third instalment of the hit Jolly LLB franchise, Jolly LLB 3, was well received by the audience upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs170.8 crore at the worldwide box office so far. It's India's net collection stands at 116.75 crore. The film was produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain under the banners of Star Studios and Kangra Talkies. The music for the film was composed by Mangesh Dhakde, Vikram Montrose, Aman Pant and Anurag Saikia.

