Dude 2025 OTT release: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil blockbuster Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s Tamil hit Dude is finally coming to OTT. After a strong theatrical run, the rom-com-action entertainer begins streaming on Netflix. Here’s the release date, languages, box office numbers, and cast details.

Tamil film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is ready to make its way to homes across the country. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 14, reaching a much wider audience this time.

Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, Dude released on October 17 to coincide with the Diwali week. It performed great at the box office.

When and where to watch Dude

To broaden its reach, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude will release on Netflix on November 14, coinciding with OTT's weekend release. The OTT platform announced the news with the tagline: "One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions." Confirming the OTT release, Netflix India South posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Watch Dude on Netflix, out 14 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Dude will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, apart from the original Tamil version. Take a look:

How much did Dude earn at the box office?

Dude opened to a box office collection of Rs 9.75 crore. The film clashed with Dhruv Vikram's Bison: Kaalamaadan. The film earned a lifetime collection of Rs 72.2 crore in India. Also, watch the trailer of Dude here:

Dude Tamil movie cast, crew and story highlights

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju bring in their charm, energy and chemistry to Dude, a romantic-action comedy. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sai Abhyankkar has composed music for the film. The cinematography is taken care of by Niketh Bommi and editing by Barath Vikraman.

Dude is the perfect blend of romance, comedy and action. Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju plays Kural, while Pradeep Ranganathan delivers another endearing performance as Agan. The film follows the story of two childhood friends, Agan and Kural. As time passes, Kural develops feelings for Agan, who rejects her initially. But then fate plays its own game. By the time Agan realises he’s in love with Kural, her heart already belongs to someone else. What follows is a mix of humour, heartbreak, and selfless love in the Keerthiswaran directorial.

