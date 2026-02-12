Jio Hotstar unveils Sangamarmar teaser featuring Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj | Watch

New Delhi:

The teaser of Jio Hotstar's new web series, Sangamarmar presented by Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions, was released today. It is a family drama based on the themes of love, duty, and unbreakable bonds. The limited series features Sheen Savita Dass and Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj in the lead roles.

Let's know everything about the new series here.

A story of responsibility and waiting

The teaser tells the story of a couple who are deeply in love and are deeply happy in their lives. Inspired by Sooraj Barjatya's stories, Sangamarmar explores the bonds within Indian families and the silent power that sustains relationships. Jio Hotstar shared the teaser on its Instagram account, captioning it, 'This story is not about love, but about responsibility and waiting!'

Teaser is all about unspoken emotions

The teaser promises a film with hints of controlled emotions, deep gazes, and silences that speak louder than words. With a fluidity that ignores the boundaries of time, Sangamarmar is a show that touches upon the decisions one takes, the burdens one bears, and the feelings one does not dare to reveal.

Instead of drama, seems like the story focuses on moments of subtle emotional depth. It does not portray love as spectacle; it shows it as existing in a way that is private and survives through sacrifice, belief and commitment.

Watch the teaser here:

Sangamarmar cast

Directed by Vikram Ghai, the series stars Sheen Savita Das and Saurabh Raj Jain. The series also stars Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha and Avinash Wadhwani in pivotal roles.

The show is presented by Jio Studios, Sangamarmar is a Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd presentation and produced by Jyoti Deshpande.

Sangamarmar plot

According to the makers, the story depicts a woman's personal journey. It emphasises romance, responsibility and emotional bonds that stand the test of time and distance. The teaser reveals that the story revolves around unspoken emotions, silence and love.

However, the release date of the series has not yet been revealed. The series will soon stream on Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: OTT releases this week [Feb 12-14, 2026]: Kohrra S2, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Predator Badlands and more