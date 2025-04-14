Jewel Thief trailer out: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's heist film looks like fun cat-and-mouse chase Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Jewel Thief' will be released on the OTT platform. The trailer of this film has been released.

Saif Ali Khan is in the news these days for his upcoming film 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. The trailer of this film which also features Jaideep Ahlawat was released on Sunday. The film is being produced by Pathaan and War fame Siddharth Anand and directed by Kookie Gulati. While there are still 11 days for the film to be released, but the makers of 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' have released the trailer of the film, which looks nothing less than a fun rat-and-mouse goose chase.

How is the trailer?

'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' trailer begins with Jaideep Ahlawat talking about stealing the elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. While he brings in Saif Ali Khan, who is renounced con man cum thief, their personal chase vs the common man (the police) is what the film seems to be based on. It will be interesting to see if both the thieves will be able to bag the diamond first or if will be they caught by Kunal Kapoor, who will be seen in the role of an investigating officer.

Connection with Dev Anand's Jewel Thief

Saif Ali Khan's film 'Jewel Thief' to be released on OTT and it has a name similar to Dev Anand's film 'Jewel Thief'. So is there any similarity between their stories? Well, the makers have completely denied this. The makers of 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' say that its story is completely different but the mystery will only be revealed when the film releases.

These actors are part of the film

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. He has become the most popular actor in the world of web series with the series 'Paatal Lok'. Apart from them, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta are also part of the film. 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' will premiere on April 25, 2025 on Netflix.

