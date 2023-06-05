Jee Karda trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar turmoiled love story promises emotional roller coaster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jee Karda trailer OUT

The trailer of Jee Karda is finally out. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal wrote the series, and Arunima Sharma directed it. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films handled the production. The trailer takes the viewers on a ride filled with fun, drama, and emotions, capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected. Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar play major parts in Jee Karda, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as seven childhood pals. Starting on June 15, Prime members will be able to watch the series online.

Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) are the IT couple in the group and plan to get married. Their school friends join the celebrations but complications arise closer to the wedding and relationships take an intriguing twist. The trailer shows two best friends, played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar, decide to turn their friendship into marriage and realise the complexities and repercussions of the same. Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka play the other five friends joining their wedding celebrations, but relationships take an intriguing twist. The show has been directed by Arunima Sharma.

Talking about Jee Karda, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I had an absolutely incredible time working on Jee Karda, for me, this show was the closest I’ve ever played a character that resonated with my own persona. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia, reflecting the dynamics and experiences I understand so well from the city I belong to.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan stated, "One of the biggest strengths of Jee Karda is its distinct appeal in the digital landscape. While Prime Video has crafted many memorable shows, Jee Karda speaks to the young adult audience that is seldom looked at in the web space. In spirit, this show reminds me of Cocktail, a film that put Maddock on the map. This fun, fresh and feel-good story will leave a mark in the hearts of today's youth".

