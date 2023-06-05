Actor Siddharth breaks silence on quitting twitter, says 'I was the only one speaking'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTH Actor Siddharth breaks silence on quitting twitter

Actor Siddharth is known for his outspoken nature. He has often made headlines for expressing his opinions publicly. However, in early 2022, he made the surprising decision to quit certain social media platforms. In a recent interview, the actor explained the reasons behind this sudden move.

The Maha Samudram actor told India today that he has always been truthful in his statements, but he felt isolated as he lacked allies who shared his perspective. He acknowledged that he is not a superhero capable of single-handedly fighting against injustice. "Activist is such a funny word but I have always spoken the truth as that is who I am. As an actor, I have been doing it for all these years. But I didn't have any of my compatriots, or colleagues for company. Nobody ever asked them why they weren't speaking and why I was the only one speaking."

He added, "Then I said hold on, why am I the only one speaking? I can't be the only one rallying against the evils in the world, I'm not a superhero. Whether standing in solidarity or getting into trouble, I was doing both. I wasn't enjoying this suffering and there were filmmakers who had invested so many crores on me and I had to prioritise that."

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his new film, Takkar. The film is helmed by Karthik G Krish. The Tamil-language film is produced by Passion Studios. The romantic actioner stars Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik and Yogi Babu with Abhimanyu Singh, Munishkanth and RJ Vigneshkanth in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on June 9, 2023.

Also read: Gufi Paintal, Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, dies at 79

Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are here to make you fall in love again

Latest Entertainment News