Jaideep Ahlawat's most awaited series 'Pataal Lok season 2' gets its release date

Pataal Lok's most awaited season two will be released on Prime Video in 2025. The makers have now shared the official release date of one of the most talked about series. Avinash Arun Dhaware has directed Paatal Lok Season 2, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series is produced by Sudip Sharma, Clean Slate Filmz production in conjunction with Eunoia Films LLP.

Pataal Lok Season 2 release date

Prime Video has shared the release of Pataal Lok season 2. Along with a poster featuring Jaideep, they wrote, "Gates open this new year #PaatalLokOnPrime, New season, Jan 17 #sudipsharma @avinasharundhaware @officialcsfilms @kans26 @eunoiafilmsindia" With this, its is now official that Pataal Lok season 2 will be released on January 17 exclusively on Prime Video.

