Mufasa: The Lion King, Vanvaas day 3 box office collection, Pushpa 2 refuses to back down on 18th day

Despite films like Pushpa 2 and Vanvaas, Mufasa is roaring at the box office. Barry Jenkins' directorial The Lion King film universe's prequel 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has earned well at the box office. The film had an opening of 8.8 crores on the first day. The film's earnings saw an amazing jump on the second and third day. According to Sacnilk, 'Mufasa' earned around Rs 22.50 crore in India in its first two days at the box office. Here is the third-day box office collection of Mufasa: The Lion King in India and worldwide.

The film earned this much in three days

Mufasa earned Rs 8.8 crore on the first day, Rs 13.7 crore on the second day and Rs 17.78 crore on the third day. The total collection of the film has gone up to 40.28 crores. These figures are not surprising for the audience because Mufasa's craze was on everyone's head. The film is expected to make a better collection in the coming days.

Left these Hollywood films behind

Mufasa has left behind Venom The Last Dance, Joker 2 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Mufasa has left behind three big Hollywood films in terms of first-weekend earnings. Even though 'Pushpa 2' has earned more than 1000 crores at the Indian box office and is earning crores every day, despite this Mufasa is getting a decent audience.

Vanvaas box office collection

'Vanvaas' started with earnings of Rs 60 lakhs on the first day. On the second day i.e. Saturday, its earnings jumped and it collected Rs 95 lakhs. With the earnings of the third day, the total collection of 'Vanvaas' has reached Rs 2.64 crores. The condition of the film did not improve even on the weekend.

Pushpa 2 collection

Allu Arjun Pan India film Pushpa 2: The Rule earned Rs 33.25 crore on day 18. With this, the film has earned Rs 1029.65 crore in India and Rs 240 crore overseas. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

