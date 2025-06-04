Jaat OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda's action-thriller Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' is ready for digital release. Know when and where you can watch the action drama film Jaat.

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's action drama film 'Jaat' is now going to be released on the OTT platform. After being a hit in theatres, this film will now entertain the audience online. This has been revealed by Sunny himself through a special video. For those who don't know, this action-thriller was made on a budget of Rs 100 crores and was able to earn 118.36 crores worldwide.

When and where to watch Jaat?

Sunny Deol has announced the OTT release date of Jaat in his special style. The film will be available on Netflix from June 5, 2025. Netflix announced this by sharing a video in Sunny Deol's powerful style. This film will stream in Hindi and Telugu. The caption of this video read, 'There is a date for you, take a note, Jaat is coming. Watch Jaat on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu from June 5.'

Story of the film Jaat

'Jaat' is the story of an ex-soldier who takes on a local gangster. This gangster has a long-standing relationship with Sri Lankan terrorist groups. The film is based on the battle between good and evil, which also has some references to the Ramayana. Sunny Deol's tremendous action and his powerful dialogue delivery are seen in the trailer. It also has a funny mention of his old song 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath'.

Jaat star cast

The film is directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. Randeep Hooda plays the villain in this film, along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra have played important roles. That is, now, after a great performance in theatres, 'Jaat' is ready to rock Netflix. The makers have also announced it's sequel after the success of the film. Now it remains to be seen how much love this film garners from the audience on OTT.

