Who is Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal? Here's everything you need to know about him Hina Khan is now finally married to her long time boyfriend. Read further to know everything about Rocky Jaiswal.

New Delhi:

One of the highest-paid TV actresses, Hina Khan, married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, on Wednesday. The actress opted for Manish Malhotra's opal green colored handloom saree, while her husband Rocky wore a white coloured sherwani. Both took to their Instagram profiles to share a joint post announcing their marriage and sharing some lovely snippets from their wedding celebration.

Hina and Rocky's love story

Let us tell you, Hina Khan met her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, in the year 2009 on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', where Rocky was the supervising producer. Both are very active on social media and never miss a chance to express their love. Both are very close to each other's families. From vacationing together to celebrating functions, both are seen doing everything together. When the actress was diagnosed with cancer, Rocky stood by her, from taking her to the hospital to taking care of her, Rocky did everything.

Who is Hina's husband Rocky Jaiswal?

Rocky Jaiswal, whose real name is Jayant Jaiswal, is a well-known television producer and businessman. He has earned fame for his work behind the scenes in many TV shows. He remained in the headlines for his relationship with Hina. Rocky has been supporting the actress through thick and thin. He even went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house to support his girlfriend. And now, after dating for more than a decade, the couple has tied the knot.

Also Read: Hina Khan marries her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal after more than a decade of dating | See Photos