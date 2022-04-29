International Dance Day 2022: Famous YouTube channels you should check if you love to dance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TEAMNAACH International Dance Day 2022

International Dance Day 2022: Dance can mean different things for different people. For some, it can be the source of pure joy, for others it can mean letting yourself free. It can also be the medium to express yourself for many others. Every year, the world celebrates the magic of dance on April 29 which is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about different dance forms all across the world. In India, there are many content creators who have been endorsing their love for dance through their videos.

Have a look at famous YouTubers that inspire the masses to explore their love for dancing.

Team Naach: Team Naach is a Mumbai based dance company founded in 2014, by Nicole Concessao and Sonal Devraj, with a vision to connect people and spread the love for dance across borders. It’s one of India’s leading YouTube dance channels. The team teaches various forms ranging from Bollywood and Semi Classical to Belly Dance, Hip-Hop and more. While the Naach headquarters is in Mumbai, the team has organised several workshops nationally including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, as well as internationally in Dubai and Hong Kong.

DanceFit Live: Dancefit Academy is a platform for young budding dancers to showcase their talents and grow amongst the best aiming to learn and teach. The channel is run by Tejas Dhoke along with his partner, Ishpreet Dang. Their aim is to teach and train all the talented and potential dancers - learners in order to give them a glimpse into the world of dance and music. Tejas is a law graduate whereas Ishpreet was working full-time with an MNC. They have worked with stars from Punjabi music such as Harrdy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh and counting.

Dance With Alisha: Alisha hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and started her channel in 2019. She is not a trained dancer but drew inspiration to become a great dancer from her grandmother. She has established herself as a powerful dancer and inspired many others to follow. Her talent was first acknowledged in 2003 after winning 'Boogie Woogie Kids Championship.’ She has also been a part of other reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dare 2 Dance, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, etc.