Inside Out 2 to Taaza Khabar 2, OTT release of the week

The last week of September has started and with this, the list of shows to be released on OTT is also confirmed. Every week something entertaining is released on several digital platforms. This week too, the box of content coming on OTT is no less. If you are a fan of Bhuvan Bam, then you will not have to wait much for his 'Taaza Khabar 2'. Along with this, some explosive films will also knock on the OTT space along with the right mix of K-dramas.

These shows and films will be released this week:

Vaajha: Biopic of a Billion Boys

This is a Malayalam film, which shows the story of four friends. When these four friends grow up, their parents put pressure on them to earn. In this connection, everyone goes into self-discovery to find out what they are and what they can do.

Release date- September 23

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval

The popular host of 'The Ellen Show', Ellen DeGeneres, will once again be seen returning as a comedian. The trailer of her show has been released, in which she will be seen talking in a comedy style about the toxic work culture imposed on her.

Release date- September 24

Where to watch- Netflix

Inside Out 2

This is a popular animated movie, which is ready to debut on OTT. In this cartoon picture, the name of each character is based on an emotion. Inside Out 2 was in the news for many days and now this film is ready for release.

Release date- September 25

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Taaza Khabar 2

The second season of Bhuvan Bam's web series 'Taaza Khabar' is also starting this week. This series is the story of a man named Vasya, who has superpowers. He is greedy and is ready to go to any extent against his enemy.

Release date- September 27

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Love Sitara

This film is going to be released after Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage to Naga Chaitanya. Its story is based on interior designer Tara and chef Arjun. Both make a plan to fill their relationship with energy once again before marriage, know many secrets.

Release date- September 27

Where to watch- Zee5

