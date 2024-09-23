Aamir Khan's first reaction on Laapataa Ladies' Oscar 2025 entry is here, says he's proud of Kiran Rao

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan along with the cast of Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan has always made fantastic films. He is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to engaging storytelling. While his films engage audiences, they also create an impact on different national and international platforms. While Aamir Khan's films, including as Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par, have entered the Oscars, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has also entered. 'Laapataa Ladies', a lighthearted satire on patriarchy, was picked from a list of 29 films, including the Bollywood smash 'Animal', Malayalam National Award winner 'Aattam', and Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light'.

Here's what Aamir said

As Laapataa Ladies made under the production of Aamir Khan Productions has got entry into the Oscars, Aamir Khan said, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapataa Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that Laapataa Ladies can win the hearts of the members of the Academy. Love a."

Aamir Khan's work front

Since its announcement, Aamir Khan's next film Sitaare Zameen Par has been eagerly anticipated by audiences. He will appear alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the flick. The movie will be directed by RS Prasanna. The audience is highly delighted to see Aamir Khan return with yet another intriguing plot for his upcoming production. Sitare Zameen Par will be focused on Down Syndrome. Aamir Khan hopes that the film will spark a discourse about Down Syndrome by delicately depicting the obstacles that persons living with the illness experience.