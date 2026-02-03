Ikka: Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna reunites with Sunny Deol after 29 years since 'Border' | Watch teaser Akshaye Khanna and his Border co-star Sunny Deol, who are collaborating after 29 years, will be seen on the opposite poles in Netflix's action-thriller Ikka.

New Delhi:

After causing havoc in Dhurandhar, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will be seen locking horns with his Border co-star Sunny Deol. The two, who are collaborating after 29 years in Ikka, will be seen on the opposite poles. Netflix, that is unveiling its 2026 slate on February 3, 2026, unveiled the first look of Ikka, an action thriller, that will release on the OTT giant soon.

This time, a renowned and honest lawyer is arm-twisted into taking up the defense of a murder suspect, a man whose career he had notoriously brought to an end, as he is forced to use all the tricks of the trade, be it honest or dishonest, to win the case because if he loses, he will lose everything he holds dear.

Have a look at Ikka's first look here:

Ikka plot

Netflix revealed that Ikka is an edge-of-the-seat battle between two arch-enemies: a leading lawyer who is forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife is full of painful memories. Get ready for a non-stop thriller that is full of emotional intensity, a father’s unrelenting struggle to protect his family, even at the cost of his integrity, in a pact with the devil.

Ikka cast

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna will be seen together, along with Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Jyoti Mukerji in Ikka.

Sunny and Akshaye Khanna's last projects

While Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Dhurandhar, that has becomes the most successful Hindi film of all time, Sunny Deol, who's enjoying a good reign since Gadar 2, was last seen in Border 2. The film is still running in theatres and the climax of the war-drama, feature Akshaye Khanna along with several OGs from the 1997 film.

Also Read: Netflix India lineup LIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show renewed for Season 5; Sunny Deol-Akshaye's Ikka announced