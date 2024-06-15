House of the Dragon 2: Tom Glynn opens up about reprising his role in new season, says 'I don’t dislike Aegon'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tom Glynn-Carney

The much-awaited series House of Dragon season 2 will finally release soon. Following the massive success of the first season, the second season is all set to premiere on OTT platform Jio Cinema. Actor Tom Glynn-Carney who will be reprising the role of King Aegon II, opened up about his character and also mentioned how during the portrayal he finally understood his role.

Tom Glynn-Carney said, “You should never, as an actor, judge a character because I feel like if you judge them you might dislike them and that’s not good. So you have to learn to love them by whatever means that takes. Regardless, I don’t dislike Aegon. I think he’s immensely troubled and very complex, for good reasons. I think he had abandonment issues and I think he has a guilt complex. I also think he feels inadequate and invisible, or he has been in the past, to his family”.

For the unversed, apart from Tom Glynn-Carney, the show includes, “Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen).

They will be joined by a host of new cast members including Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark), and Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Thorne) and many others. This highly anticipated series will be available in multiple regional languages, namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. In India, the House of Dragon 2 will premiere on OTT platform JioCinema on June 16 this year.

Also Read: Watched Penn Badgley’s ‘You’? Here are 6 similar shows you that will keep you hooked

Also Read: Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s sports drama gets SHOCKING opening, check film's Day 1 figures