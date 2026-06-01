Has From Season 4 released two episodes after last week's delay? What we know

New Delhi:

The mystery surrounding Prime Video series From continues to keep viewers hooked, and the attention has now shifted to Season 4 Episode 6. Starring Harold Perrineau in the lead, the horror drama has built a dedicated following with its unsettling atmosphere, shocking twists and unanswered questions. Created by John Griffin, the series also features Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He and Hannah Cheramy in key roles.

Last week, From loyalists were upset after the makers delayed the release of the sixth episode. That's when fans wondered whether the makers would release two episodes on Monday to make up for last week. But have they? Let's find out.

Have From makers released two episodes today?

From Season 4 Episode 6, titled The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, was initially scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2026, in several regions, followed by a May 25 release in India on Prime Video. However, the episode was pushed back and arrived in theatres on Monday, June 1.

However, the makers have dropped a single episode. From Season 4 Episode 7 will release in India next Monday, on June 8.

How many episodes are there in From Season 4?

According to IMDb, the fourth season of From consists of 10 episodes. Six episodes have already aired, with runtimes ranging from roughly 48 to 55 minutes.

Here's the full episode lineup for Season 4:

Episode 1: The Arrival (released)

Episode 2: Fray (released)

Episode 3: Merrily We Go (released)

Episode 4: Of Myths and Monsters (released)

Episode 5: What A Long Strange Trip It's Been (released)

Episode 6: The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter (released)

Episode 7: Best Laid Plans (upcoming)

Episode 8: Heavy Is The Head (upcoming)

Episode 9: The Calm Before (upcoming)

Episode 10: If A Tree Falls in The Forest (upcoming)

From will be followed by Season 5, which will mark its finale season.

Also read: From season 4 episode 6 release time: When and where to watch Harold Perrineau's series