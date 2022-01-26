Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPECIALOPSHOTSTAR Happy Republic Day 2022: 7 web series that pay tribute to the country and its heroes

Highlights Special Ops, The Family and Code M are some web series titles that showcase bravery of cops

Web series that instill a sense of belonging and pride in being Indian should be watched on R-Day

R-Day calls for paying tribute to the brave hearts and officers that lay their lives on the line

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The day brings out the patriotic spirit in the country's citizens and keeping up with the fervour, here is taking a look at some web series titles that pay tribute to the country and its heroes and celebrating being Indian. You can binge-watch them with your friends and family and your heart is sure to swell with pride.

The Family Man

One of the most talked-about Hindi web series is the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man. Manoj plays Shrikant Tiwari, who is a middle-class man secretly working as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK) and does everything in his strength and might to save his country.Caught up between his duty to the nation and his own family, this series captures the essence of being a public officer. The show is tempered with humour that makes it enjoyable and will instil in you the patriotic spirit. You can stream this series on Amazon Prime Video.

Special Ops

This series stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent investigating the prime suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Vinay Pathak plays the able cop who helps Himmat out at any cost. This show captures the spirit of being Indian and what it means to be duty-bound to the nation. You can watch all the episodes on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

One aspect that everyone forgets when we speak about terror attacks is the impact it has on the hospitals. The first web series to show the reality of what doctors faced during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Starring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, this web series shows what primary caregivers did to save lives when they had limited medical supplies and an overwhelming number of patients while facing a terrorist attack. The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Regiment Diaries

Regiment Diaries is a tale of the Indian Army - a living chronicle of events - told by the very men who follow the illustrious feats of their predecessors. The series has the soldiers sharing their stories, often inspiring us and bringing tears in our eyes but surely making us realise how much sacrifice goes into protecting the country so that its people can go on living their life peacefully. It is available on Netflix.

21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897

It is an Indian historical drama television series starring Mohit Raina, Prakhar Shukla and Mukul Dev. The show is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, fought between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen. This is one of the most underrated web series which got lost amongst the plethora of series available on every streaming service. It is available on Discovery Jeet and showcases how Indians stood their ground against foreign invasion.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

This series is based on the true events of men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The INA, which was born out of Indian soldiers who defected to the Empire of Japan during WWII, had the first women's infantry regiment since the Russian units of 1917-1918. The story shows how these soldiers (consisting of both men and women) fought against all odds to gain India its independence. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Code M

Jennifer Winget anchors this thriller drama, as an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra who gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter, but uncovers many dark and disturbing secrets in the process. This series is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

(With ANI inputs)