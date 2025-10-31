7 best horror films to stream this Halloween on OTT Get ready for a spine-chilling Halloween binge! From folk horror like Tumbbad to thrillers like Final Destination: Bloodlines and Kakuda, these 7 OTT films promise the perfect mix of fear and fun. Grab your blanket and popcorn — it’s scare-o’clock!

New Delhi:

The craze for horror films is growing among audiences this Halloween. OTT platforms offer many great options that will make your Halloween even more exciting.

OTT platforms are full of films full of fear and thrills. If you're looking to watch something thrilling and scary this weekend, there are many great options available. Here are 7 such horror films that will make your Halloween even more exciting.

Best horror films to watch this Halloween 2025

1. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the latest installment in the popular horror franchise, continuing the story of a death-defying hero. This thrilling and frightening film is available to watch on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

2. Tumbbad

Tumbbad is a folk-horror film that is a great choice to watch on Halloween. The film depicts human greed and its horrific consequences. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Vash: Level 2

Vash: Level 2. This film tells the story of a father who tries to save his daughter from a sorcerer. You can watch this thrilling and scary film on Netflix.

4. Kakuda

The film Kakuda tells the story of a cursed man and a playful ghost hunter who work together to undo an ancient curse on a village. You can watch this film on Zee5.

5. Brahmayugam

Brahmayugam tells the story of a folk singer who becomes trapped in an old and spooky castle, haunted by a terrifying owner and a mysterious force. You can watch it on Sony Liv.

6. Hubie Halloween

Hubie Halloween is a fun horror comedy in which a man named Hubie DuBois tries to convince everyone that a demon is really behind the disappearances occurring on Halloween. You can watch this film on Netflix.

7. The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist is the story of thieves who try to steal a cursed amulet from a spooky and haunted castle. You can watch this fun and thrilling film on Netflix.

Also Read: 5 Bollywood horror-comedies to binge this Halloween 2025: Scary, silly and so fun