5 Bollywood horror-comedies to binge this Halloween 2025: Scary, silly and so fun Halloween 2025 falls on Friday, 31 October, and Bollywood’s horror-comedies are the perfect way to celebrate it. From ghosts and ghouls to zombies and shape-shifters, these five films bring a unique Indian twist to spooky storytelling.

With Halloween around the corner, Bollywood has a treat in store with a combination of horror and comedy in its very own brand of horror-comedy films. On the occasion of Halloween 2025, we bring to you some of Bollywood's recent horror-comedies that were loved by audiences.

Right from spooky romances to haunted troubles, here are five picks that guarantee the perfect proportion of scares and laughter.

5 horror-comedies you’ll love this Halloween

1. Stree (2018)

Written and directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree paved the way for contemporary Indian horror-comedy. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree is based on a small town terrorised by a ghostly woman who kidnaps men during the night. Witty writing and social satire made it engaging and provocative.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, is still a cult film. The tale of an NRI couple having strange things happen in their ancestral house combines psychological thriller with cutting-edge humour, supported by Balan's award-winning performance as Manjulika.

3. Bhediya (2022)

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya is next on our list as it is a mix of supernatural mythology and ecological issues. Amar Kaushik's movie deals with shape-shifting werewolves in an Indian context. The Maddock Films' product also has humour and subtle, witty lines.

4. Roohi (2021)

From the creators of Stree, this movie features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. It is about a ghost who haunts brides on their wedding day. With mixed reviews, its offbeat humour and performances provide light-hearted scares.

5. Go Goa Gone (2013)

India's first zombie comedy, Raj and DK's directorial effort, features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Vir Das. The film's blend of adventure, comedy, and zombie mayhem on a deserted island has made it a cult classic.

For the unversed, Halloween, the eagerly awaited celebration of thrills and chills, is observed each year on October 31.

