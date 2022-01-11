Golden Globes 2022: Where to watch winning films and television titles

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Posters of The Power of the Dog, No Time To Die and Succession

The Golden Globes awards 2022 were announced on Monday. The controversy-wracked Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) named the winners via Twitter with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet like in the past. 'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) picked up best drama and Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' (20th Century/Disney) won best musical or comedy. Jane Campion took home the best director trophy for helming 'The Power of the Dog', and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western set in Montana of the 1920s. Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film 'Drive My Car', which is based on a Haruki Murakami short story, continued its winning streak, driving home with the trophy for the best picture in a foreign language.

For TV, 'Succession' won best drama series and 'Hacks' won best musical or comedy series, both from HBO. Here's the list of winning titles and where you can watch them online:

Succession

Awards won: Best Television Series — Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama (Jeremy Strong), Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television (Sarah Snook)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Hacks

Awards won: Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy (Jean Smart)

Where to watch: HBO Max

Pose

Awards won: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez)

Where to watch: Pose Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix, while Pose Season 3 is currently available on VOD

The Underground Railroad

Awards won: Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mare of Easttown

Awards won: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Kate Winslet)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dopesick

Awards won: Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Michael Keaton)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Squid Game

Awards won: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television (O Yeong-Su)

Where to watch: Netflix

The Power of the Dog

Awards won: Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Director — Motion Picture (Jane Campion)

Where to watch: Netflix

Being the Ricardos

Awards won: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama (Nicole Kidman)

Where to watch: Prime Video

tick, tick…BOOM!

Awards won: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy (Andrew Garfield)

Where to watch: Netflix

Encanto

Awards won: Best Picture — Animated

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Drive My Car

Awards won: Best Picture — Non-English Language

Where to watch: Mubi

Dune

Awards won: Best Original Score — Motion Picture (Hans Zimmer)

Where to watch: Apple+ TV

No Time to Die

Awards won: Best Original Song — Motion Picture (“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Where to watch: Prime Video