Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court asks Netflix, Neeraj Pandey to submit new title by 12.30 pm In the Ghooskhor Pandat case, the Supreme Court asked Netflix and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey to inform the court of the new title of their project by 12.30 pm.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought clarity from Netflix and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over the title of Ghooskhor Pandat, asking them to inform the court by 12.30 pm about the new name they propose to give it.

The court did not mince words. It observed that such names are often chosen for publicity so that controversy follows. The remark came during the hearing, as the bench pressed for a clear answer within hours.

Directing the parties to place the new title on record by 12.30 pm, the bench of Justice B.V. Nagarathna issued the instruction in open court.

The matter is now expected to be taken up once the revised name is communicated, in line with the court’s direction.

This is a developing story.