From Sinners and One Battle After Another to F1: Oscar nominated films to watch on OTT

New Delhi:

From gripping dramas to character-driven stories, this year's Oscar-nominated lineup showcases the incredible range of cinema. If you missed these films in theatres and are wondering where to watch them, there’s good news as several films are already available to stream online.

From the most-nominated film Sinners, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another to Brad Pitt's motorsport drama F1: The Movie, here's where you can stream these films on OTT.

Oscar nominated films to watch on OTT

1. Sinners

OTT platform: Prime Video and JioHotstar

Ryan Coogler's speriod drama horror film Sinners made history at the 98th Academy Awards by earning 16 Oscar nominations, the highest number ever for a single film. Set in 1930s Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), World War I veterans who return to their hometown hoping to start afresh by opening a juke joint for the local Black community.

It features Michael B. Jordan, Jack O'Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Andrene Ward Hammond in the lead roles. Viewers can stream this film on Prime Video and JioHotstar platforms.

2. Sentimental Value

OTT platform: Prime Video and Mubi

Norwegian psychological drama Sentimental Value is directed by Joachim Trier and features Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in the lead roles. The film revolves around two sisters, Nora and Agnes, who reunite with their estranged father, Gustav, a once-celebrated film director. It can be watched on Prime Video and Mubi.

3. One Battle After Another

OTT platform: Prime Video and JioHotstar

Paul Thomas Anderson's directorial One Battle After Another featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall in the lead roles. The movie follows a former revolutionary living off the grid with his daughter. When past conflicts resurface, he is forced into a relentless chase, confronting old mistakes to protect her.

One Battle After Another has received 13 Academy Award nominations this year. The film can be watched on Prime Video and JioHotstar.

4. F1: The Movie

OTT platform: Apple TV+

F1: The Movie is a high-octane racing drama starring Brad Pitt as a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the sport years after a career-ending accident. It is directed by Top Gun: Maverick fame director Joseph Kosinski and also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon in the lead roles.

The music for the F1: The Movie was composed by music maestro Hans Zimmer. This motorsport drama is available to stream on Apple TV+

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