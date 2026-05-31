From Season 4 Episode 6 X reactions: Here's how internet users are reacting to Harold Perrineau's horror show

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over for fans of Prime Video's horror series From, as Season 4, Episode 6, titled "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter," premiered on the streaming platform in India on May 31. Created by John Griffin, the show has captivated audiences since its debut and continues to keep viewers hooked with its mystery-filled storyline and shocking twists.

The series features an ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, and Chloe Van Landschoot, among others. As the latest episode sparks discussion online, here's a look at how viewers are reacting to the newest chapter of the horror drama.

From season 4 episode 6 X reactions

Spoilers ahead. One user wrote, "#From Season 4, Episode 6 - Donna is dead. What’s going on? Things are getting messy. #fromilly #from."

Another user described the episode as being filled with "nightmarish clashes," writing, "From Season 4, Episode 6 dives deeper into nightmarish clashes."

Another X user commented, "From Season 4, Episode 6: So, in the end, Jade’s vision was real. They finally found the hidden tunnel and the bones of the sacrificed children buried there. Now, they have to remove those remains from the grave if they want any chance of saving themselves."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: From season 4 episode 6 release time: When and where to watch Harold Perrineau's series