After Kerala State Film Awards win, fans ask: When will Feminichi Fathima release on OTT?

Feminichi Fathima, the Malayalam social drama, has been making headlines after winning several awards in different categories at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025. The movie stars Shamla Hamza, Viji Viswanath, Ashraf Usthad, and others in lead roles.

For the unversed, Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress Award at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025 for her stellar performance in the film. Read on to know all about its OTT release details.

When will Feminichi Fathima release on OTT?

The film Feminichi Fathima was released in theatres on October 10, 2025. As for its OTT release, the makers have not yet announced any official streaming details. However, it is anticipated that after completing its theatrical run, the movie will be made available to stream on an OTT platform.

What is Feminichi Fathima about?

The story of Feminichi Fathima revolves around Fathima, a housewife who faces challenges while trying to replace a mattress. The film traces her emotional journey toward self-liberation.

Feminichi Fathima trailer: Watch the video here

The makers released the official trailer of Feminichi Fathima on October 6, 2025, on YouTube. It received a positive response from viewers and has garnered over 401K views since its upload.

Feminichi Fathima production and crew details

Written and directed by Fasil Muhammed, the film is produced by Sudheesh Scaria and Thamar KV under Dulquer Salmaan's banner, Wayfarer Films, which also produced Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The BGM for the film is given by Shiyad Khabeer, and the sound design is done by Vinay John and Aromal R.

Feminichi Fathima wins big at Kerala State Film Awards 2025

The Malayalam film, Feminichi Fathima, bagged several awards at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025, which were announced on November 3, 2025. It received the Best Second Film award, while director Fasil Muhammed won Best Debut Director, and the film’s lead actress Shamla Hamza, who played the role of Fathima, was honoured with the Best Actress Award.

