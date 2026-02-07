Farzi 2: 'Baal katwa liye hain ab bss...,' Shahid Kapoor CONFIRMS shooting for Raj and DK's sequel Shahid Kapoor has confirmed that shooting for the much-awaited sequel Farzi 2 will begin soon, putting an end to long-standing fan anticipation.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently engrossed in promoting his upcoming film O' Romeo with Triptii Dimri, made a big revelation about one of the most awaited sequels, Farzi 2. Both the Vishal Bharadwaj muses were spotted at the song launch of Paan Ki Dukaan, where they interacted with the media. Amid all this, Shahid was asked about the sequel of Farzi, and the actor was quick to give relief to his fans as he confirmed that he would start shooting for the Raj and DK project very soon. For those who do not know, the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series was released in 2023, and ever since, fans have been waiting for Farzi 2.

Now it seems like the makers will be able to complete the shoot of the sequel this year, and there are high chances of it releasing at the end of 2026 or in the first two months of 2027.

What did Shahid Kapoor say?

When asked about the Farzi 2 shoot, Shahid Kapoor said, 'Ye baal maine Farzi 2 ke liye hi katwaye hain, shooting shuru hone wali hai. (I got this haircut specifically for Farzi 2; the shooting is about to begin.)'

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi record

As per a Pinkvilla report, Shahid will reportedly receive a whopping payment of Rs 45 crore for his stint in the second season, making it the highest payment he has ever received as an actor. While it is communicated that Shahid generally draws between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore per film, he negotiates a unique payment format for web shows. Moreover, Raj and DK, who were busy working on their next project Rakt Brahmand, may have set it aside due to funding problems, and hence, Farzi 2 may be their 'knight in shining armour' project.

About Farzi

Directed by Raj and DK, this black comedy crime thriller series also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023.

