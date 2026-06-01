Euphoria season 3 ending explained: The deaths, heartbreak and final twists

New Delhi:

After the tumultuous experience of Season 3 of Euphoria, wherein characters made life-altering and risky decisions, coupled with their strained relationships with those around them, comes the darkest episode of the show yet. In contrast to what many viewers wished to see, there would be no happily ever after.

So, let's understand the ending of Euphoria season 3, the endgame.

Finally, Rue's fight gets to her

For three seasons, the audience has seen Rue Bennett fight to survive amidst addiction, pain, and self-destruction. At last, in the season finale, her fight ends. As problems arise about her association with such bad people, things become worse for Rue. While being oblivious to the risks involved, she pops pills that are laced with fentanyl. This leads to an overdose death ending Rue's story.

The scene proves to be a shocker for many viewers who wished that Rue would get to recovery in the future.

Ali goes through an unbearable tragedy

An emotional scene in the show is one where Ali realizes what has taken place to his mentor. After being a mentor, guide, and friend to him for years, he has to suffer from this unbearable tragedy. This relationship was one of the few hopeful moments that remained constant throughout the series, making this episode particularly heartbreaking. The hurt that Ali faces works perfectly as an illustration of how addiction impacts not just the addict, but those around them.

Conclusion of the series' villains

Another element of the conclusion where loose ends are tied up is the way in which the series' villains have been wrapped up. While Alamo eventually gets what he deserves from his villainy, Laurie ends up watching the kingdom that she built crumble in front of her eyes because of the imminent presence of law enforcement.

This serves to pave the way for the finale of the series, despite offering no consolation for the pain of Rue's death

The meaning behind the ending

Ultimately, one thing that makes the show so special is that there were no easy solutions in the first place. The topic of addiction, mental disorders, isolation, and traumatic experiences was never overlooked within the story; no compromises were made along the way. This concept is illustrated by the movie's ending, in which a clear solution to these problems isn't presented. Instead, it highlights that ignoring all these things could result in even worse consequences.

Nevertheless, it still ends on a note of hope, as the character of Rue seems to have found her salvation at last.

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