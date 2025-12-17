Emily in Paris Season 5: When it releases, episode drop time and cast update Emily in Paris returns with Season 5 this December. Here’s the release date, India time, cast list and what changes as Emily’s journey shifts from Paris to Rome.

Netflix hit show, Emily in Paris, is returning with its highly anticipated fifth season. The show that has been loved, cherished, and discussed will once again open gates for social media chatter.

Lily Jane Collins will once again be seen reprising the role of Emily in the Netflix show. So let's have a look at the cast and plot of Emily in Paris season 5.

Emily in Paris season 5 release date and time

Netflix’s Emily in Paris is set to charm viewers again this holiday season with Season 5 premiering on December 18, 2025. The announcement confirms that all 10 episodes will drop at once globally on Netflix, following the platform’s usual midnight Pacific/early morning Eastern rollout, meaning Indian audiences can expect the full season to be available at 12:30 pm tomorrow.

Emily in Paris season 5: Story so far

Since its debut in 2020, Emily in Paris has followed the energetic American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she navigates work and romance abroad. After leaving Chicago for Paris to work at a French marketing firm, Emily’s journey became defined by cultural clashes, fashion highlights, and complicated relationships — particularly with chef Gabriel and Italian love interest Marcello. Season 4 ended with Emily expanding her career to a new branch in Rome, setting the stage for the narrative shift in Season 5.

Season 5 deepens that arc: Emily now leads Agence Grateau’s Rome office, balancing career pressure, a new city’s cultural nuances, and personal entanglements. Reports suggest the season’s broader European settings, including Rome and Venice, reflect both professional ambition and emotional crosscurrents that have become signature to the series.

Emily in Paris season 5 cast: Who’s returning?

Lily Collins returns as the central protagonist Emily Cooper, supported by familiar faces such as Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). New additions this season include Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque and Oscar-nominated Minnie Driver, adding fresh dynamics to

Emily in Paris: Awards, reception and global pull

While Emily in Paris has been polarising among critics, it has consistently found a global audience and earned several award nominations since its launch. The series has been recognised for fashion, style and international appeal, including People’s Choice and Teen Choice nods in earlier seasons.

Where to watch Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris Season 5 will stream exclusively on Netflix beginning December 18, 2025, all episodes available at once to subscribers worldwide.

