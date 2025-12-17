7 Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, from rom-coms to a Bollywood thriller From cosy rom-coms and animated classics to an unexpected Bollywood noir, here are seven Christmas movies on Netflix perfect for a festive family movie night.

New Delhi:

The Holiday season is here, and along with it, the grandness of family time is also intensifying. One of the good ways to enjoy family time is to watch movies in the comfort of your home and with the company of your loved ones. Hence, we have a list of Christmas movies to watch on Netflix.

This list includes movies from snow-filled rom-coms and animated cheer to a Bollywood noir twist. So let's have a look at seven Christmas movies on Netflix, listed from oldest to most recent release.

7 Christmas movies on Netflix to watch with family this holiday season

1. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

A holiday adventure film following siblings who team up with a mischievous Santa Claus to save Christmas after accidentally ruining his big night.

2. Klaus (2019)

This animated feature reimagines the origins of Santa Claus through the unlikely friendship between a selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker. Widely regarded as one of Netflix’s finest holiday films.

3. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

A musical fantasy about a toymaker whose life changes after a magical invention reignites hope, creativity and belief during the holiday season.

4. Love Hard (2021)

A modern Christmas rom-com that explores online dating mishaps when a woman travels across the country to surprise her virtual crush, only to discover she’s been catfished.

5. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Based on the bestselling book, this fantasy film tells the story of a boy’s journey to the North Pole and delivers a lovely backstory for Father Christmas.

6. Single All the Way (2021)

A light-hearted holiday romance centred on a man who convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend for Christmas to avoid family pressure.

7. Merry Christmas (2024)

A Christmas-set thriller with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, it is a drastic departure in terms of mood and genre, set in a single night involving elements of love, mystery, and noir.

