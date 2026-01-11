Eko movie ending explained: What really happened to Kuriachan in the Netflix thriller Wondering how Eko ends? Here’s a clear explanation of the Netflix mystery thriller’s climax, revealing Kuriachan’s fate, Soyi’s revenge, and the truth behind the final scenes.

Eko is a gripping Malayalam mystery thriller that has been receiving attention through strong word-of-mouth. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the movie recently hit the Netflix screens and is available to stream in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Those who haven't watched this movie yet and are wondering about its ending, this article is for you. Read on to know the ending of this mystery thriller.

Eko movie plot summary

The movie revolves around the search for the missing dog breeder Kuriachan in the hills of Kerala. The plot continues with uncovering dark secrets involving his Malaysian wife, Malaathi, also referred to as Soyi, and his loyal, formidable dogs.

Eko movie ending explained

The story of Eko begins in Malaysia during World War II, where Kuriachan and Mohan Pothan travel to obtain a rare breed of highly intelligent dogs. They meet Soyi and her husband. For the unversed, Soyi's husband, Yosiah, was a greater master, and he had trained his dogs very well. After becoming obsessed with Soyi, Kuriachan manipulates events to take her to India while lying about her husband’s fate.

Decades later, Soyi lives as Malaathi Chettathi in Kerala. She learns the truth about her past from Mohan Pothan during a confrontation. Then, Kuriachan, who used to live with Soyi in the hills of Kerala, arrives one day after a stabbing incident and goes on the run for a few days; however, he never comes back.

How Soyi takes revenge in the climax

Later, viewers learn that Soyi uses the dogs to imprison him and exact revenge for the betrayal and past trauma, even causing Mohan Pothan's death with the help of the dogs. By the end of the movie, when Peeyos goes into the jungle to find Kuriachan along with two others disguised as policemen, they are killed by Peeyos. Upon returning, Peeyos discovers that Soyi knows he was looking for Kuriachan, and she keeps full control over Kuriachan's captivity, leaving Peeyos powerless.

Eko movie cast and characters

The story of Eko revolves around four main characters:

Kuriachan: Played by Saurabh Sachdeva, Kuriachan is a wealthy and influential dog breeder who goes missing after a violent incident.

Soyi, aka Malaathi Chettathi: Played by Biana Momin, Soyi, aka Malaathi Chettathi, is a woman from Malaysia who was manipulated by Kuriachan in her youth but eventually takes control of her own fate.

Peeyos: Played by Sandeep Pradeep, Peeyos is Kuriachan's caretaker who comes searching for his missing master.

Mohan Pothan: Played by Vineeth, Mohan Pothan is Kuriachan's former friend and a dog trainer who turned into a rival. He was betrayed and imprisoned by Kuriachan.

