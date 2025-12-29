Eko OTT release date: When and where to watch Sandeep Pradeep’s Malayalam thriller Malayalam mystery thriller Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep, is set for its OTT debut on Netflix this December. Here’s everything you need to know.

New Delhi:

Malayalam mystery thriller Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, has finally locked its OTT release date. Viewers who couldn’t watch the film in theatres will soon be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Starring Sandeep Pradeep in a lead role, Eko was a commercial success during its theatrical release on November 21, 2025. It is a part of Bahul Ramesh's 'Animal Trilogy'.

Eko on OTT: When and where to watch

Sandeep Pradeep Eko will stream on Netflix from December 31. The streaming giant shared the film’s poster on its official Instagram handle and teased audiences with the caption: “There’s a lot of secrets hidden in the forests, will the answers be there too? Watch Eko on Netflix, out 31st December, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.” Take a look:

What is the story of Eko?

Written and shot by Bahul Ramesh, Eko reunites the creative team behind last year’s Kishkindha Kaandam. The film is set in the mist-covered hills of Kaattukunnu and follows the story of an elderly woman and her caretaker as they are forced to confront long-buried secrets. Their lives are further complicated as strangers arrive in the mountains searching for her husband, Kuriyachan (Sandeep), an infamous dog breeder and fugitive. As the hunt intensifies, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos slowly begin to uncover unsettling truths from the past.

Eko serves as the final instalment of the filmmaker’s Animal Trilogy, which includes Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2. The film also features Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Ranjith Shekhar and Saheer Muhammed in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed, with editing by Sooraj ES. It is presented by Aaradyaa Studios and produced by MRK Jhayaram.

Also read: Andhra King Taluka OTT release: When and where to stream Ram Pothineni film