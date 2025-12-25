Andhra King Taluka OTT release: When and where to stream Ram Pothineni film After failing to meet box office expectations, Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka is heading to OTT. Here’s everything you need to know about its streaming release.

Andhra King Taluka, the Telugu action, comedy-drama that did not achieve the expected success in theatres, has now released on Netflix. The film, starring Ram Pothineni as the hero, is available on the OTT giant in Telugu as well as in several Indian languages.

It is significant to note that Andhra King Taluka was made with a budget of Rs 56 crore, and it was able to collect only Rs 32 crores at the Telugu box office. Now with its OTT releases, makers and cast of the film must be hoping for a better reception of the film that had impressed the critics during its theatrical release.

Andhra King Taluka OTT release: When and where to watch

Andhra King Taluka is streaming on Netflix OTT from December 25. It is available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Andhra King Taluka makers

Andhra King Taluka stars Ram and Bhagyashree Borse, along with Upendra Rao, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and Sindhu Tolani is supporting roles. Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, Kannada real star Upendra played a key role in this film. The movie was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ram, who has been struggling for success for a long time, must have had high hopes from the Andhra King Taluka deals. However, this movie, which was released in theatres on November 27, received critical acclaim. But the public did not show much interest in watching it in theatres. Due to this, it became a box office failure. Hence, the film was released on digital platforms within a month.

What is Andhra King Taluka about? Plot overview

For the unversed, the movie revolves around a young man, named Sagar, who falls in love with a superstar named Surya Kumar, also known as Andhra King.' Now, the die-hard fans navigate through obsession, and fan culture is what makes the movie interesting. Andhra King Taluka features drama, comedy and emotions.

