Ek Villain Returns on Netflix: Know streaming details of Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer & who can watch

Ek Villain Returns is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Mohit Suri. The new film stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2022 18:51 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TARASUTARIA Ek Villain Returns will be available for streaming on Netflix

Streamer Netflix on Tuesday said action thriller "Ek Villain Returns" will arrive on its platform on September 9. The Indian arm of the streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter page.

The caption of the tweet read: "2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix (sic)."

 

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the Hindi feature film released in theatres on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

"Ek Villain Returns" is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.

