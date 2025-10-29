Dude OTT release update: What we know so far about Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil entertainer Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest Tamil entertainer Dude, which released in cinemas on October 17, 2025, is reportedly heading to Netflix soon. As per trade reports, the OTT release is likely to happen in mid-November, though an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Pradeep Ranganathan is back with another youthful entertainer. His latest Tamil film, Dude, has been creating buzz ever since its theatrical release earlier this month.

Dude is an amalgamation of romance, comedy, and action. The film, which is doing fairly well at the box office despite competition from films like Kantara Chapter 1 and Thamma, has also struck a chord with the Gen Z audience. Reportedly, the film will soon premiere digitally on Netflix. Here's all you need to know - from Dude's OTT release details, streaming platform to the cast, crew, and story highlights.

Dude 2025 movie release date

Dude was released in theatres worldwide on October 17, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali weekend. The film clashed with Bison at the box office and took the lead in terms of numbers.

Dude OTT release date and streaming platform revealed

The OTT streaming rights of Dude have been acquired by Netflix. As per reports, the film is scheduled to debut digitally on Netflix from November 14, 2025, with versions in multiple languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi). However, an official confirmation from the makers and Netflix is awaited.

Dude Tamil movie cast, crew and story highlights

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju headline Dude, bringing their charm, energy and chemistry to the romantic-action comedy. The film is written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sai Abhyankkar has composed music for the film. The cinematography is taken care of by Niketh Bommi and editing by Barath Vikraman.

Dude blends romance, comedy and action - in a fun and energetic package. Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju shines as the spirited Kural, while Pradeep Ranganathan delivers another endearing and goofy performance as Agan. Dude follows the story of two childhood friends, Agan and Kural. As time passes, Kural develops feelings for Agan, who rejects her initially. But then fate plays its own game. By the time Agan realises he’s in love with Kural, her heart already belongs to someone else. What follows is a mix of humour, heartbreak, and selfless love in the Keerthiswaran directorial.

Dude box office collection

Dude opened to a box office collection of Rs 9.75 crore. On Day 11, the film amassed a collection of Rs 1.35 crore. The total collection of the film, in both Tamil and Telugu, stands at Rs 66.75 crore. The numbers are still counting.

When and where to watch Dude online

If you missed it in theatres, you’ll be able to stream Dude on Netflix in November 2025. The official date will be revealed by the makers.