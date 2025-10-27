Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 OTT release date announced, Hindi version to release later Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will stream worldwide on Prime Video. While it will be released in all the four South Indian version on the same day, but it's Hindi version will be released later.

New Delhi:

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, National Award-winning actor and director's, sequel will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 31. The blockbuster epic that has been going strong at the box office even after more than 3 weeks of it's release will now be available for the OTT audiences.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will stream worldwide on Prime Video in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The makers will release Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 in Hindi few days after the South Indian versions. However, the release date of that has been kept under wraps.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 cast and makers

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the blockbuster film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film is produced by KGF famed Hombale Films. The film that serves as a prequel to the 2022 smash hit Kantara - A Legend, the film expands the cinematic universe with a story that’s both intimate in emotion and grand in scale.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 budget and collection

For the unversed, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was made with a budget of Rs 125 crores and it earned Rs 590.58 crore in 25 days in India. According to Sacnilk, on its 25th day, Kantara: Chapter 1 has overtaken Chhaava, which had finished its lifetime run with a total of around 808 crore.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 plot

According to Prime Video, set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend, the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces awaken to restore order.

The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities, with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice. The result is a powerful saga of faith, retribution, and survival, one that lays the foundation for the world audiences came to cherish in Kantara (2022).

Now after a monstruous run at the box office Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will release on Prime Video in 4 days.

Also Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT release: Where to watch the horror film online