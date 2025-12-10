Dhurandhar OTT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer will release on this digital platform New updates have now emerged regarding the OTT release of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller film Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5. According to reports, its digital rights have been sold for Rs 130 crore rupees.

Following the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar's directorial venture Dhurandhar has also taken the box office by storm. The spy thriller film is receiving widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences for its story. The movie has already earned over Rs 150 crore rupees at the worldwide box office within just four days of its release.

It's well known that the digital rights of any major film are acquired by large platforms even before its release. Given Dhurandhar's box office success, it's no surprise that its rights have been sold. According to reports, the film has been acquired by one of the biggest OTT platforms for Rs 130 crore rupees.

Which OTT platform bought the digital rights to Dhurandhar?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the platform that acquired the OTT rights to Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt's spy thriller film is none other than Netflix. Reports suggest that Netflix paid Rs 130 crore rupees for the digital rights of Dhurandhar, making it one of the biggest OTT deals.

The report also claims that Netflix has acquired the rights not just for one, but for both parts of Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar. The second part of Dhurandhar is scheduled for release on March 19 next year. This means that the deal for the first part of Dhurandhar was approximately Rs 65 crore rupees. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the digital rights of the film from either the filmmakers or the OTT platform.

When can Dhurandhar release on OTT?

Dhrurandhar has received a very positive response in theaters. Given the film's excellent box office performance, the makers won't release it on an OTT platform too soon, but the film might be released on Netflix approximately two months from now, around January 30.

It's worth noting that while Ranveer Singh is the lead actor in Dhurandhar, but people can't stop praising Akshaye Khanna. He plays the role of the Rehman Dakait in the film. The spy-thriller also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

