Controversy continues over IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack! ANI sues Netflix for using its content

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Legal trouble for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Netflix's web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is surrounded by controversies. After being alleged of changing Pakistani Muslim names to Hindu code names, now news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against the makers of this Netflix series, demanding the removal of 4 episodes of the series. The reason is that the makers used ANI's content without permission.

Another legal trouble for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

News agency ANI's lawyer Siddhant Kumar said that the makers of the series have used ANI's trademark. He said that the series is being criticised and along with that their trademark is also being defamed. ANI wants those episodes of the series to be removed, in which the news agency's content has been used. He said that the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the case and has also sought a reply from Netflix.

What is the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy?

For the unversed, Netflix's series The Kandahar Hijack is a fictional version of the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 from Kathmandu in 1999, which was released last month and has been mired in controversies since then. Users on social media and even some BJP members have criticised the series for altering the names of Pakistani terrorists. After this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting called Netflix's officials last week, Netflix also added some new disclaimers in the 6-episode show and also said that the code names used in the series reflect the names used during the actual incident.

However, it seems like the controversy about the changed names is uncalled for. In the official statement of The Union Home Minister on January 6th, 2000, it clearly shows that the hijackers had nicknames like Doctor, Burger, Bhola and Shankar. Film critic and YouTuber, Anmol Jammwal (Tried and Refused Productions) has also shared the photo of the official statement on his X account, calling the latest developments as unfortunate.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s Dance Track 'Sohni Lagdi' from Yudhra is OUT now