Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s Dance Track 'Sohni Lagdi' from Yudhra is OUT now

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan’s Dance Track is out now

Get ready to crank up the volume and hit the dance floor! The much-awaited club banger of the year, "Sohni Lagdi," from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s Yudhra, has officially dropped—and it’s everything you’ve been waiting for. Featuring the electric duo Siddhant and Malavika, this track is poised to become your go-to party anthem.

Yudhra's second song is out now

Following the adrenaline-packed trailer and the success of the first song "Saathiya," the release of "Sohni Lagdi" marks another exciting chapter in what promises to be an epic musical journey. With its infectious beat and foot-tapping rhythm, this song is designed to keep the party alive and your energy soaring all night long.

Watch the song here:

Choreographed by the renowned Bosco-Caesar, Siddhant and Malavika bring their best moves to "Sohni Lagdi," delivering a performance that is as vibrant as it is captivating. The track, composed by Prem and Hardeep, with vocals by Jaz Dhami and Sonna Rele, features Raj Ranjodh’s catchy lyrics and a pulsating beat guaranteed to make you move. It’s the perfect fusion of talent, energy, and charm, and it’s destined to take over your playlist and the dance floors.

About the film

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to hit theatres on September 20. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

On the work front

Siddhant was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Netflix film featured Gaurav Adarsh and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. On the other hand, Malavika's latest film Thangalaan has just been released in North India. The South language versions of this Chiyaan Vikram film is performing well at the box office.

Also Read: Vikas Sethi's wife reveals THESE details about 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor's death