Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert to go Live today on this OTT platform | Deets Inside

British band Coldplay has forced all Indians to dance to their songs these days. After a superhit concert in Mumbai, their first show in Ahmedabad was a hit. Today, on January 26, Coldplay will perform the last show of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour in Ahmedabad. The most special thing is that you will be able to watch this show live on this OTT platform.

Live streaming will be on this OTT platform

Coldplay has kept a live stream on the OTT platform today for its Indian fans. This grand finale of Coldplay in Ahmedabad will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar today, on January 26. On the occasion of Republic Day, this show will start at 7:45 pm. The concert has been organised at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It can be seen live in many cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Live streaming of the concert

Coldplay posted on its X account, 'Invitation to paradise. Join the ultimate watch party in your own city tomorrow! Just subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar and bring your friend along. Limited seats. Link in bio. Coldplay has set a record for its biggest concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Reportedly, more than 1 lakh spectators can enjoy this show simultaneously in this stadium.

The band gave information on X

The band shared a photo on its X account and wrote, "Our biggest concert. It was an incredible experience. Thank you, Ahmedabad. See you tomorrow... and if you are in India, join Disney+ Hotstar at 7:45 pm.''

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson explored Mumbai

International singer Chris Martin, his girlfriend and actor Dakota Johnson are in India for the Coldplay concert. The couple were also spotted in Indian streets while they were exploring Mumbai. They also visited the Maharashtra temple before starting the 'Music of the Spheres' tour.

